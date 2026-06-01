The head of the Ukrainian president's staff, Kyrylo Budanov, said that in his opinion it is "realistic" to reach an agreement to end the war with Russia by winter, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday in an interview with the American television CBS that he wants to intensify peace talks with Moscow, which have been at an impasse for months, before the onset of winter. Zelensky said that the better strategic position that Kiev already occupies should be taken into account.

The US-brokered peace talks have stalled as Washington focuses on the conflict with Iran.

Budanov noted that he expects a US delegation to visit Moscow and Kiev in the near future, but did not provide further details.

"The president's instruction is as follows: to make an attempt to end this war as soon as possible... preferably before winter," Zelensky's chief of staff said at a briefing. "I think this is completely accurate, timely and realistic", Budanov added.

Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials say Russian ground forces have slowed their advance while Ukraine has stepped up its long-range missile attacks on Russian territory, targeting mainly oil-related targets.

A senior Ukrainian commander said last week that Ukraine has six months to seize the initiative on the battlefield and strengthen its position for peace talks.