Iran threatens to end talks with US

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned that Tehran would end ongoing talks with the US if Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue, saying that Iran is actively working to achieve a halt to the attacks, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported, quoted by BTA.

In a conversation with the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, yesterday evening, Ghalibaf said that Iran “has been working seriously for the past two days to end the Israeli attacks“, and warned: “If these crimes continue, we will not only end the negotiation process, but also confront the Zionist regime.“

The statements come amid ongoing speculation about the state of negotiations between Tehran and Washington. In recent weeks, media reports have claimed that the two sides have been close to reaching an initial agreement aimed at ending the war and opening a new phase of broader negotiations on several occasions, but progress has subsequently been blocked.

Ghalibaf, who heads the Iranian negotiating delegation, stressed that any agreement to end the war between Iran and the US would include a halt to attacks on all fronts, especially in Lebanon.

He also praised “Hezbollah“ and the “Amal“ movement, stating that they are defending both their homeland and the Islamic community.

“From this perspective, the relationship between Iran and Lebanon is inseparable and your life and ours are one“, Ghalibaf said.

The Iranian parliament speaker added that Tehran is determined to achieve a ceasefire across Lebanon, especially in the south of the country.

For his part, Berri thanked Iran for its efforts to stop what he described as Israeli crimes, and said that Lebanon will never forget Iran's positive stance during this difficult period.