Nuclear deterrence! US discusses deployment of nuclear forces in additional NATO countries in Europe

The United States is discussing the possibility of deploying nuclear forces in additional European NATO countries, the "Financial Times" reported, quoted by "Reuters".

According to the publication, US officials have signaled that they are open to expanding the current nuclear deterrent system beyond the six countries that currently host aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The information is based on data from three people familiar with the discussions.

This concerns so-called dual-purpose aircraft (DCA), which can perform both conventional and nuclear missions. According to the publication, the possibility of including more countries in this system is being discussed, although a decision to expand the US nuclear presence is not expected in the near future.

According to information from the "Financial Times", countries on NATO's eastern flank, including Poland and some of the Baltic states, have expressed interest in accepting such bases. Talks are continuing within NATO's allied structures.

"Reuters" notes that it has not been able to independently confirm the information. The White House, the Pentagon and NATO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The head of the Pentagon's policy planning, Elbridge Colby, has previously stated publicly that the United States will continue to use its nuclear arsenal to defend NATO allies while European countries take greater responsibility for conventional defense.

US President Donald Trump and several members of his administration have repeatedly criticized European allies for insufficient defense spending and their dependence on American military capabilities.