Time for war! Israeli arms exports hit record $19.2 billion in 2025

The exports of the Israeli defense industry increased by nearly 30% in 2025, reaching a record $19.2 billion, mainly thanks to strong demand for missiles, jets and air defense systems, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced, quoted by "Reuters".

According to the ministry, companies in the sector have signed hundreds of new contracts around the world. Over half of them - about 53% - are deals worth at least $100 million each.

Missile, jet and air defense systems have the largest share of the total volume of contracts with 29%. Surveillance and optoelectronic defense systems follow with 22%, as well as radar and electronic warfare systems with 11%.

The ministry pointed out that after the attack by Hamas militants against Israel on October 7, 2023, the defense industry is operating in wartime conditions, maintaining round-the-clock production for the needs of the Israeli army, while simultaneously fulfilling orders for foreign customers.

According to the ministry, "The combat-proven characteristics of Israeli systems in all theaters of war have generated strong international demand for the country's defense technologies".

Europe formed the largest share of defense deals with 36%, followed by the Asia-Pacific region with 32%. The Middle East and North Africa share is 15%, and North America - 13%.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that there is a direct connection between the successes of the Israeli armed forces on the battlefield and the growing demand for Israeli defense products in international markets.