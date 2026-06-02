Oliver Glasner bids farewell to Crystal Palace and fans

Oliver Glasner bid farewell to Crystal Palace and the team's fans with a letter published on the Londoners' website. The Austrian took over the "Eagles" in 2024.

Under the leadership of the 51-year-old specialist, Palace won three trophies: the FA Cup, the FA Super Cup and the Conference League. Back in January, he announced that he would leave after the end of the season.

„It's hard to explain how I feel about leaving Crystal Palace after two years, but I have to say that it was an honor to work at this football club. This will stay with me for the rest of my life. "I have many happy memories, but most of all I remember the atmosphere you created at Selhurst Park on match days - the emotion, the intensity, the noise. We created a mentality that allowed us to compete. That doesn't mean we won every game. But we showed that Crystal Palace can compete with the best teams at home and on the continent," said Glasner.

Earlier in his coaching career, he also worked at Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg, LASK, Ried and Salzburg. Glasner has now been linked with the Milan job.