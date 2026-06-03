A drug trafficking tunnel between Mexico and the United States was discovered by American authorities

A 600-meter-long tunnel equipped with electricity, ventilation and a rail system for transporting drugs – used to transport cocaine worth over $45 million – was discovered on the border between the US state of California and Mexico, US authorities announced, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

Dug about 17 meters underground, the tunnel has reinforced walls and a hydraulic freight elevator, the US Department of Justice said in a statement published on Monday.

It connects the Mexican city of Tijuana to a warehouse in San Diego, near the US-Mexico border wall.

An investigation conducted from December to May led to the seizure of more than a ton of cocaine that passed through the tunnel, as well as the arrest of four drug traffickers.

Authorities say the operation has dealt a serious blow to the Mexican cartel “Jalisco – New Generation“. They say the tunnel is extremely well-built and technically sophisticated. Videos released by the Justice Department show stairs and well-shaped steps between the stone walls.

Since 1993, 99 underground passages have been discovered in Southern California, the Justice Department says. The last such discovery was made in 2022.