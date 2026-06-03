A passenger from Dubai tried to bring half a million euros in cash at the Athens International Airport

A Greek citizen tried to bring half a million euros in cash at the Athens International Airport "Eleftherios Venizelos", reports the Greek TV "Sky", quoted by BTA.

The Greek citizen arrived from Dubai, an official statement from the Independent Authority for State Revenue (AADE) states.

During a check in the arrivals hall from countries outside the Schengen area, a large undeclared amount was found in the traveler's hand luggage. When counting the money, it was found that it was 500,000 euros in 500 euro banknotes. When entering the territory of Greece, the passenger did not file the declaration required by law.

The amount was seized. Customs authorities are investigating the case.