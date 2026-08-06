Turkish President Erdogan convenes National Security Advisory Council

The Turkish National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) is meeting today under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the "Turkey without Terror" initiative, the Yenicay newspaper reports, citing information from the presidency, BTA reports.

At the meeting, which will be held at Erdogan's residence "Beştepe" in Ankara in the afternoon, in addition to the main topic of terrorism, it is expected that issues related to the disarmament of the declared terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the current situation in Northern Iraq and Northern Syria, as well as aspects of inter-institutional coordination on security issues will be addressed, the newspaper specifies.

It will mainly discuss the actions to be taken regarding the mechanism for the disarmament of the PKK organization in the spirit of the framework draft law submitted yesterday to the Turkish National Assembly (Majlis).

It is also expected that comprehensive security assessments will be carried out in accordance with data from the intelligence services and reports from the Turkish Armed Forces from the region, and an important part of the agenda will be the latest events in Northern Iraq and Northern Syria, the newspaper adds.