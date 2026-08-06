Kiev has turned the tide of events! The US and Ukraine have significantly improved their intelligence relations

The relationship between the US and Ukraine in terms of exchanging intelligence and data has improved significantly since March 2025, when the White House briefly cut off the flow of information after the ill-fated meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, writes Politico, quoted by Focus.

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner, said that he sees an improvement in the relationship in terms of exchanging intelligence and believes that this has helped Kiev gain an advantage in the war against Russia.

"I don't want to go into details, but the situation has improved. "That, combined with what I think is a really smart strategy of using long-range drones, has made a huge difference for the Ukrainians," said the Democrat and advocate for increased aid to Kiev.

Republican Senators John Cornyn, another member of the Intelligence Committee, and Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, agreed that intelligence sharing has increased. Cornyn said: "That seems to be the case. Everyone loves a winner, and it seems that Ukraine has turned the tide."

It is noted that long-time observers of the situation in Ukraine who maintain contact with officials in the region report that intelligence sharing has returned to previous high levels. According to experts, American early warning systems have been informing Ukrainians of impending Russian missile strikes since the early days of the war. People familiar with the matter note that Ukraine is also providing the United States with important intelligence gathered on Russia during the war.