After talks in Washington: Israel and Lebanon agree on ceasefire VIDEO

Israel and Lebanon have agreed on a ceasefire after talks in Washington, the two countries and the United States announced in a joint statement.

It states that the ceasefire will depend on a complete cessation of hostilities by "Hezbollah" and the withdrawal of the group's fighters from the so-called southern sector. The parties have also agreed to create "pilot zones" in which the Lebanese army will have primary control, so that "all other players" be excluded.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire in April and it was extended last month, but the clashes did not stop.

The parties have now agreed to a new round of talks in two weeks, with the aim of reaching a full-scale deal, building trust and resolving other important issues between Beirut and Tel Aviv, the statement said.

Iran insists it will not agree to end the war with the United States and Israel unless the agreement to do so also includes an end to the fighting in Lebanon.