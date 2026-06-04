Iran: No visible results from talks with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that there are no visible results so far from talks with the US to end the conflict, Agence France-Presse reported.

"Returning to the negotiating table is conditioned by guaranteeing the rights of the Iranian people, ending the war in Lebanon and reducing tensions in the region," Araghchi said yesterday in an interview with Lebanese TV "Al-Mayadeen", the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported. He noted that messages were exchanged about the need to end Israeli strikes in Lebanon, but added that "no tangible progress" had been achieved during the talks.

A possible attack in Beirut would lead to a "large-scale resumption of war" in the Middle East, the Iranian foreign minister warned.

Earlier this week, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that his country's armed forces would strike the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, which are a stronghold of "Hezbollah", if the pro-Iranian movement continues its shelling of Israel.

Iran will respond "decisively and proportionately" to any American or Israeli attack, "making them regret it", warned Iran's chief negotiator - Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, quoted by another Iranian news agency - ISNA, also reported by Agence France-Presse.

In a statement on the social network Ex Abbas Araghchi also mentioned a "decisive response" in the event of new "hostile actions". He defended the Iranian shelling of Kuwait, calling them, without elaborating, "self-defense strikes on targets that the United States is authorized to use to attack civilian ships and violate the ceasefire".

Also yesterday, during a hearing in the US Congress, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that major operations against the Islamic Republic had ended, despite the resumption of hostilities. He even mentioned that the United States had achieved victory against Iran.