Vucic received 130 gifts worth 117,000 euros in 2025

The total value of the gifts in 2025, announced by the President of Serbia to the Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, exceeds 117,000 euros, and the list includes luxurious protocol gifts, art objects and personal gifts, reports the Serbian website "Nova ekonomija".

In addition to the standard, protocol gifts that Vucic received during meetings with other statesmen, there were also interesting items - sports teams with Vucic's name, his portrait and even a song dedicated to him.

Vucic kept one gift worth 5,000 dinars for himself, while all other gifts are public property property.

The gift, the personal property of Aleksandar Vučić, is an icon of the Virgin Mary with gilding in a wooden frame.

It is stated that the reason for the gift is “a meeting with the President of the Republic“, but not who gave the icon.

The most valuable gift on this list is a watch, “Nova Ekonomiya“ reports.

On May 9 last year, Vučić received a “Pobeda-80“ wristwatch from the “Anton Sukhanov“ watch factory in St. Petersburg, produced in a limited series of 80 copies for the 80th anniversary of the “Great Victory“, i.e. Victory Day over fascism. As stated in the Serbian President's gift catalogue, the watch is a museum exhibit of exceptional importance.

The inscription "80 years of victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945" is engraved on the watch's cover, which comes with an accompanying magnifying glass.

The estimated value of this gift is as much as eight million dinars (68,000 euros).

The second valuable gift is a leather-bound facsimile of the Miroslav Gospel in a wooden box measuring 60x36x13 centimeters, whose estimated value is 600,000 dinars. It was stated that the gift was received on the occasion of a "reception with the President of the Republic", but no further details are known.

In third place is the figure of an Easter egg on a marble pedestal. As stated, the egg is dark blue in color, with embossed details around the icons in silver and gold, 20 centimeters high, with an accompanying certificate stating that silver, enamel and marble were used. The gift was presented to Vučić on May 8, at a meeting with Russian Patriarch Kirill on the occasion of the May 9 celebration in Moscow. The value of this gift is 400,000 dinars.