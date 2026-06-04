The Polish-Belarusian border remains a main focus of Warsaw

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kerwiński demonstrated the successful security of the country's eastern border to Irish Justice and Migration Minister Jim O'Callaghan ahead of Dublin's presidency of the EU Council, the Polish news agency PAP reported, quoted by BTA.

The Polish-Belarusian border remains a main focus of the Polish government, Kerwiński said during his visit with O'Callaghan to the "Kuznica" border crossing in the northeastern Podlaskie Voivodeship.

He added that the area had been subjected to a very brutal hybrid war orchestrated by Minsk and Moscow in recent months.

The visit was aimed at familiarizing the Irish minister with the realities of securing the EU's external border, just weeks before Ireland takes over the rotating six-month presidency of the EU Council on July 1.

Standing in front of the 5.5-meter steel border fence, Kerwiński said that despite the current drop in migrant activity, Warsaw remained vigilant.

“Although it is calm here today and it seems that calm has returned to this section of the border thanks to our investments and the efforts of our soldiers, we are fully aware that the situation remains very dynamic,“ he said.

Although zero irregular crossings in the first quarter of the year, Kerwinski added, seasonal migratory pressure could escalate.

“We are ready for this, but we will need the support and commitment of the whole EU,“ he said.

O'Callaghan confirmed that migration and external border security would be central pillars of the upcoming Irish presidency. He said he was well aware of the long-standing efforts by Russia and Belarus to undermine European security by using migration as a weapon. The minister added that Poland's investment in border control must be maintained and strengthened, warning that the threat from Moscow remains constant even if current defensive measures are fully effective.

According to the latest data published by the border police in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, authorities have registered 204 attempts to illegally cross from Belarus since January 1, with all those who tried to cross the border being immediately detained.

This marks a sharp drop compared to the same period last year, when over 10,000 attempts were registered, Border Police spokeswoman Katarzyna Zdanowicz told PAP, attributing the drop to the combined deterrent effect of the steel fence, specialized military units and electronic surveillance systems.