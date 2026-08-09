Today, at exactly 11:02 a.m. local time, Japan observed a minute of silence to honor 81st anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki.

Survivors of the tragedy (hibakusha), their families and official delegates from a record number of countries gathered at the Nagasaki Peace Park. However, the main highlight of the international response was the fact that in his official speech Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi once again failed to explicitly name the United States (USA) as the country that carried out the attack.

According to publications by the official Japanese news agency (web address: nhk.or.jp) and the Asian business publication (web address: nikkei.com), the prime minister limited himself to traditional messages about “Japan's mission as the only nation to have experienced the horror of nuclear weapons in history“. This behavior of official Tokyo is not unprecedented, but it gained new weight in August 2026 due to the exacerbated global conflicts and the intensifying internal debate about changing the country's pacifist course.

Who is Sanae Takaichi and why is she changing Tokyo's course?

The current Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, is known in political circles as a representative of the hardline, conservative wing of the Liberal Democratic Party. She is a long-time follower of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and shares his vision of revising Article 9 of the Constitution, which prohibits the country from waging war and maintaining a standing army.

Unlike her predecessors, Takaichi relies on aggressive rhetoric regarding national security. The international agency Bloomberg (website address: bloomberg.com) points out that her government sees the increasing pressure from China and the joint Russian-Chinese naval exercises around the Japanese islands as a direct threat to the survival of the nation. That is why the prime minister deliberately avoids criticizing the United States for the historical events of 1945 - for her, Washington is an indispensable ally in a possible future confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Diplomatic labyrinths and pressure for nuclear rearmament

The lack of specifics in Takaichi's speech reflects the deep geopolitical division of the country. On the one hand, Tokyo bases its national security entirely on the American "nuclear umbrella" and the defense alliance with Washington, which makes direct finger-pointing diplomatically undesirable. On the other hand, the current government is under pressure from survivors to sign the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons - a step the cabinet has categorically refused to take.

The Reuters news agency (website: reuters.com) adds that there is growing concern in Japanese society about the so-called “new militarism“. During a meeting with hibakusha organizations earlier this week, Prime Minister Takaichi refused to guarantee that Japan would maintain indefinitely its “Three Non-Nuclear Principles“ (not to possess, not to produce and not to allow nuclear weapons on its territory). Moreover – In recent months, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has openly called for discussions on the topic "without taboos," provoked by China's expansion and the unpredictability of the Middle East.

Hiroshima vs. Nagasaki: The Technological Nightmare of the Two Bombs

Although the two tragedies are often conflated in historical memory, they differ significantly in their technological nature and military logistics, recalls the historical portal History (website: history.com):

Hiroshima (August 6, 1945): The “Baby” uranium bomb was dropped on the city. (Little Boy). It operates on the principle of a cannon-type detonation. The city is located on a flat plain, which allows the shock wave to sweep away everything in its path and instantly take the lives of over 80,000 people.

The “Baby” uranium bomb was dropped on the city. (Little Boy). It operates on the principle of a cannon-type detonation. The city is located on a flat plain, which allows the shock wave to sweep away everything in its path and instantly take the lives of over 80,000 people. Nagasaki (August 9, 1945): Three days later, the US dropped the “Fat“ (Fat Man) – a much more powerful and complex plutonium bomb of the implosion type. Nagasaki, however, is located in a hilly terrain and valleys that limit the spread of the blast wave. This is why the number of immediate victims (about 40,000) was lower, although the weapon itself was more destructive. However, the radiation consequences for both cities remain equally devastating for decades to come.

The tragedy that fades in time

The mayor of Nagasaki, Shiro Suzuki, took a far more critical position in his Declaration of Peace, broadcast by world media such as Deutsche Welle (web address: dw.com) and the Straits Times (web address: straitstimes.com). Suzuki warned that humanity was facing an “existential crisis“ because of the vicious circle of confrontations and nuclear weapons rattling in Ukraine. He urged the Takaichi government to immediately reaffirm the constitutional renunciation of war.

The grim statistics for Nagasaki are reminiscent of the scale of the catastrophe of August 9, 1945:

Up to 74,000 people died by the end of 1945 as a result of the plutonium bomb.

died by the end of 1945 as a result of the plutonium bomb. 204,708 names are now on the official list of victims, after 2,773 more deceased hibakusha were added in the last year.

are now on the official list of victims, after 2,773 more deceased hibakusha were added in the last year. 86.7 years is the average age of the remaining living witnesses to the tragedy, whose total number has fallen below 100,000 for the first time.

Social media storm: Japanese society is divided

Today's speech by the prime minister triggered a wave of sharp comments on the Japanese segment of the social network X (formerly Twitter) and the Yahoo! Japan platform (web address: yahoo.co.jp). A deep generational divide is visible.

Older Japanese and peace activists are expressing anger under hashtags that translate as “Shame on Nagasaki“ and “Tell the truth“. They write that "the silence of the perpetrator is an insult to the memory of the dead" and accuse Takaichi of turning Japan into "Washington's mercenary".

However, the younger generation has a much more pragmatic, albeit anxious, view. Fears of a potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait are widely shared online. Users write: “History is history, but today China and North Korea are the real threat. We need the American nuclear umbrella so that Tokyo does not become the next Nagasaki“. Survivors express deep disappointment that historical truth is being obscured in the name of current military alliances, and memories of the “black rain“ and the radiation nightmare are fading in the face of new global militarization.