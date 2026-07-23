The Greek government's National Security Council (KISEA) has approved a new package of contracts for the acquisition of defense equipment as part of the country's long-term military modernization program, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said, quoted by Greek media, BTA reports.

The approved projects cover a wide range of programs in the fields of air defense, surveillance, unmanned systems and military mobility.

Among the approved projects is the air defense system “Achilles Shield“. Dendias said that the program will include the participation of the Greek defense industry worth about 700 million euros.

Israeli radars and missiles will form the core of the system, recalled the online edition of the newspaper “Kathimerini“.

The modernization of the Greek armed forces has a budget of 28 billion euros. It includes the purchase of new F-35 fighter jets from the United States and frigates from France and Italy, the publication also states.