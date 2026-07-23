Is full electrification being postponed? Mercedes has invented a new technology for internal combustion engines

Despite the global drive towards full electrification, the traditional internal combustion engine continues to receive large-scale engineering improvements. The German premium manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has filed a patent application for an innovative exhaust channel architecture, the main purpose of which is to solve one of the biggest problems with high-performance turbo engines - thermodynamic overheating of exhaust gases at high load.

In modern gasoline engines with forced induction, the increase in pressure from the turbocharger leads to a critical increase in temperature in the exhaust manifold. To protect sensitive components such as exhaust valves, turbine and catalytic converters from thermal destruction, designers traditionally resort to artificial enrichment of the fuel-air mixture. The injection of additional fuel cools the combustion chamber, but at the expense of a drastically increased consumption and an increase in harmful emissions of carbon monoxide and unburned hydrocarbons.

The innovation of the Stuttgart-based company relies on a completely different internal distribution of gas flows. The network of internal channels built directly into the cylinder head separates and directs the exhaust gases in different directions before they merge back into the exhaust manifold. This specific geometric design helps to partially dissipate heat energy and significantly reduces peak temperatures, without the need to install additional heavy liquid cooling systems or bulky heat exchangers.

Of particular importance for this technology is the preservation of the so-called "lambda-1" mode, in which the ratio between air and fuel is strictly stoichiometric - exactly 14.7 grams of air for every gram of gasoline. The upcoming environmental standards in Europe, including the Euro 7 regulations, impose an absolute ban on the use of enriched mixtures at high speed and full throttle. The new channel configuration allows the engine to operate in optimal environmental parameters throughout its operating range, protecting the catalysts from overheating above the critical 1000 degrees Celsius and preserving the full capacity of the particulate filters.

The technology is emerging as extremely applicable to high-performance power units such as the 4.0-liter V8 with twin turbochargers from Mercedes-AMG. It uses the specific "Hot Inside V" architecture, in which the turbines are located in the very gap between the cylinder heads for faster response to the accelerator pedal. In such an extremely compact configuration, the thermal load is very high and the possibility of controlled heat dissipation through the internal channels opens the way to increasing power without jeopardizing the reliability of the components during long driving on European highways.

Although the patent application does not yet guarantee the immediate appearance of the technology in production cars from Stuttgart, it sends a clear signal to the automotive community. Mercedes-Benz continues to seek a balance between brutal dynamics and strict European environmental requirements, showing that the classic internal combustion still has hidden engineering potential.