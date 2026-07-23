Canada will do whatever it takes to protect its workers, farmers and businesses in a trade war with the United States. This was assured by Prime Minister Mark Carney at a meeting with provincial leaders, quoted by "Reuters".

We recall that on July 21, US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on a number of Canadian goods.

Carney is adamant that the country will intensify trade negotiations with the US and "we will not hesitate to defend our interests if necessary".

He described the imposed 50% tariffs as unjustified and added that "Canada will do whatever is necessary to protect and support Canadian workers, farmers, businesses and families".

However, the ten provinces are divided on how to respond to the issue.

The leaders of Alberta and Saskatchewan - provinces that export crude oil and potash salts to the US, respectively - ruled out the possibility of introducing export restrictions or tariffs to put more pressure on Washington.