One person died in a knife attack at a bank in the German city of Regensburg

A man has died in a knife attack at a bank in the German city of Regensburg, a police spokeswoman told DPA, adding that the suspected attacker is still in the building with others, BTA reports.

Special forces have arrived at the scene and the area around the branch has been cordoned off.

Initial reports indicated that the attacker was holding people hostage in the bank branch, but this information was later clarified. The spokeswoman said an investigation into murder and robbery is underway.

The victim received first aid from paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital, police said, where he was later pronounced dead.

„The suspect is a man. "At this point, we believe he acted alone," the spokeswoman said.

The exact number of people in the bank branch remains unclear. The perpetrator's motive is not yet known. The bank is located on the ground floor of a large complex, with apartments on the floors above.

"The safety of citizens is our top priority," the spokeswoman stressed.

Police have urged people to avoid the area around the crime scene as much as possible.