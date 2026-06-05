Russia is developing new interceptor drones against Ukrainian drone attacks

Russia is developing two new interceptor drones designed to counter the growing threat from Ukrainian drones, Defense Express reports, citing Russian military correspondents, Focus reports.

We are talking about the anti-aircraft drones “Sokol-I“ and “Molniya-PVO“, which, according to Russian sources, are to counter Ukrainian strike and reconnaissance drones used far behind the front line.

The Ukrainian military has not yet had direct contact with the new Russian systems, but is analyzing the technical characteristics published by the Russian media.

According to available information, “Sokol-I“ develops a speed of up to 150 km/h and can reach an altitude of up to 5,000 meters. Its body is made of foam plastic, and the destruction of targets is carried out by a remotely activated warhead or by a direct hit. It is also claimed that the drone is equipped with a thermal imaging camera for detecting and tracking targets.

Its main task is to intercept Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, including reconnaissance and strike systems. However, there is no information yet about its actual range and effectiveness in combat conditions.

The other model - “Molniya-PVO“, can be launched both manually and via a catapult. It carries a warhead weighing up to one kilogram and is designed to destroy heavier drones and aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to Defence Express, the main questions remain related to the actual effectiveness of the system, the number of interceptors required to hit one target, and the production capacity that would allow their mass use against Ukrainian drones.