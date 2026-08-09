Russian airstrikes in Ukraine: Children injured in three areas

The Russian army has launched a new wave of large-scale airstrikes against civilian targets and infrastructure in eastern and southern Ukraine, BNR reported. The attacks on Saturday evening left at least three people dead and dozens of others, including many children, seriously injured. In parallel, the situation on the front remains critical, with a focus on fighting in the Donetsk region.

The tragedy in Pavlograd: Four children injured

The city of Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region came under heavy shelling, targeting the central parts of the settlement (source: pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/08/08/8047924/). The head of the local regional military administration, Oleksandr Gandzha, confirmed that nine people were injured in the attack. Among the injured were four children aged three months to six years, including two girls and two boys. The explosions caused fires in residential buildings and commercial buildings (source: pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/08/08/8047924/).

Drone attacks in Kherson and Mykolaiv region

A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized in the southern city of Kherson with a severe concussion and blast injuries after an enemy drone attacked a civilian area (source: unn.ua/en/news/a-drone-injured-a-12-year-old-girl-in-kherson). The attack adds to a series of targeted Russian drone strikes against civilians in the region (source: aljazeera.com). In parallel, a Russian drone wounded another civilian in the Mykolaiv region, Ukrainian authorities told the international news agency DPA (source: bnr.bg/main/post/513336/3-zhertvi-i-9-raneni-pri-ruski-ataki-sreshtu-ukrayna).

Guided bombs over Izyum and critical power situation

In the Kharkiv region, Russian forces dropped guided aerial bombs on the city of Izyum. Five civilians were seriously injured in this attack. The aerial terror is taking place against the backdrop of a serious energy crisis – in Chernihiv region, nearly 99,000 subscribers were left completely without electricity due to breakdowns caused by Russian pressure on the power grid (source: bnr.bg/main/post/513336/3-zhertvi-i-9-raneni-pri-ruski-ataki-sreshtu-ukrayna).

General Staff: 142 battles on the front and critical pressure in Pokrovsk

On the battlefield, the situation remains extremely tense. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a total of 142 combat clashes along the entire line of contact over the past 24 hours (source: mezha.net/eng/bukvy/1e27c777_ukraine_reports_142/). The most intense fighting remains in the Pokrovsk and Konstantinovsk directions (source: ukranews.com/en/news/1167602-223-combat-clashes-take-place-at-front).

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders have neutralized over 50 occupying fighters during the day, stopping enemy assaults near settlements such as Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Sergeevka and Shevchenko (source: mezha.net/eng/bukvy/1e27c777_ukraine_reports_142/).

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces are trying to develop infiltration tactics using small infantry groups and are increasing the use of guided bombs to isolate the logistical links of the Ukrainian defense (source: understandingwar.org/research/russia-ukraine/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-august-7-2026/). Despite heavy pressure, Ukraine's defensive lines continue to hold key positions (source: mezha.net/eng/bukvy/1e27c777_ukraine_reports_142/).