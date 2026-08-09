Belgorod Drone Attack: Explosions and Fires

The Russian border city of Belgorod was subjected to a large-scale midnight drone attack (UAV), which caused a series of powerful explosions and heavy fires in the central and peripheral areas of the city.

Local residents reported seeing dozens of drones in the sky, followed by detonations and thick columns of smoke. [1]

According to the independent Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, which refers to OSINT analyses, one of the main buildings hit is located in close proximity to the regional headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB). Another airstrike hit was recorded about 600 meters from the Belgorod Thermal Power Plant (TPP), threatening critical infrastructure. Several apartment buildings are also burning in the city. [1, 2]

The acting governor of Belgorod Oblast, Alexander Shuvaev, reported that at least 13 people were injured as a result of the midnight attack. Serious material damage was caused, and emergency and fire brigade teams continue to work on the ground to control the fire. [1]

The Ukrainian army traditionally does not officially comment on operations conducted on Russian territory. The city of Belgorod is located just 34 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and remains a key logistics hub, making it a regular target for cross-border attacks. The attack comes amid escalating airstrikes after Russian shelling of Kiev on the night of August 8 killed four people, including a three-year-old child. [1]