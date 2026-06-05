Russia has adopted an unusual law: the armed forces to protect Russian citizens abroad

The law on the use of the Russian armed forces to protect Russian citizens abroad has come into force in Russia, reports "Interfax", reported News.bg.

The document was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 25 and published on the official legal information portal. On May 20, the law was approved by the Federation Council.

It was officially announced that the law was developed to protect the rights of Russian citizens in the event of arrest or other criminal prosecution under decisions of foreign courts granted criminal jurisdiction by other foreign states without the participation of Russia, and international judicial bodies whose jurisdiction is not based on an international treaty to which the Russian Federation is a party, or on a resolution of the UN Security Council adopted in the exercise of powers under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

The conclusion of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security states that in these cases "the possibility of engaging the Russian Armed Forces in the performance of tasks using weapons not intended for the protection of citizens of the Russian Federation" is provided for by a decision of the Russian President.

It is established that by decision of the Russian Head of State, Russian state bodies, within the framework of their powers, will also be obliged to take the necessary measures to protect such citizens.

According to current legislation, the president takes measures to protect the Russian Federation and its citizens if foreign, international or interstate bodies make decisions or perform actions that contradict the interests of the Russian Federation or the foundations of public order in the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Andrei Klishas, Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building of the Federation Council, gave examples of court decisions that may fall under the scope of the law.

"For example, the infamous International Criminal Court. If Russian citizens are detained or arrested by order of such a body, then it is possible to use armed force to release these citizens by decision of the Russian President," Klishas said.

He noted that there are examples of similar provisions around the world, including "the so-called Hague Invasion Act, adopted quite a long time ago in the United States". "This is a kind of analogy - it also allows the use of armed force in cases where American citizens are detained by decision of international bodies," the senator said.

Klishas said that the adoption of such a law is "a preventive measure by the Russian Federation, so that these bodies think before taking such actions". According to Klishas, in this case, the consent of the Federation Council for the use of armed forces abroad is not required.