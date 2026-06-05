In the US on the letter to Putin: It is unclear what Zelensky can gain from this tactic of teasing the bear while calling for peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin is among the main topics in American and British publications today, BTA reported.

GREAT BRITAIN

The letter, which is the first that Zelensky has publicly sent directly to Putin since Russia began its full-scale invasion in 2022, contains sharp criticism of the Russian leader's 26-year rule, writes the Guardian newspaper.

Zelensky seems to be trying to take advantage of a crucial moment in the war, as Ukraine has begun to regain some advantage on the battlefield, mainly thanks to its improved delivery capabilities of long-range strikes, the publication commented. At the same time, however, Moscow has stepped up its deadly air campaign across Ukraine, trying to take advantage of Kiev's lack of resources and its continued vulnerability to ballistic missile attacks.

The Ukrainian leader claims that Russia is increasingly feeling the cost of the war, pointing to Ukrainian drone attacks deep inside Russian territory, as well as economic strains, fuel shortages and rising prices in the country, the „Guardian“ indicates.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have been stalled for months, as US-brokered talks have been effectively frozen due to the war in Iran, writes the British newspaper „Telegraph“. Previous rounds of talks between the two sides in Istanbul, Abu Dhabi and Geneva have failed to achieve a breakthrough on the key issue of the territories each side would retain in a possible post-war settlement.

Amid Ukraine’s growing ability to evade Russian air defenses to strike deep behind enemy lines, the war, now in its fifth year, has begun to affect Russian society as never before, the Telegraph reported. In recent weeks, Zelensky has been encouraged by the increasing success of Ukrainian strikes – exemplified by the attack on St. Petersburg – and by signs of resistance to Putin at the highest levels in Moscow. The Ukrainian president's open letter is a bold attempt to take advantage of the instability in Russia to end the war in a way acceptable to the Ukrainian public, the newspaper writes.

USA

In his letter, Zelensky acknowledged the shift in US priorities and wrote that it would be a mistake to simply wait for President Donald Trump's administration to refocus its attention on ending the war in Ukraine while the US remains heavily focused on the war with Iran, the Washington Post writes.

In his call for direct negotiations to end the war, the Ukrainian president is pushing for a process different from the one led by the Trump administration, the publication says. According to Zelensky, the US cannot fulfill the agreement that Trump and Putin apparently reached during their meeting in Anchorage.

Although addressed to Putin, the open letter appears to have been intended for Trump's attention as well, writes the “New York Times“ and adds that it is unclear whether Zelensky aims to revive the negotiations or simply discredit the other side.

The letter appears at least in part to be aimed more at influencing public opinion, publicizing the long-range drone strike on St. Petersburg, which Zelensky says has had both an economic and psychological impact on Russia, the newspaper said.

It is unclear what Zelensky has to gain from this mixed tactic of teasing the bear while calling for peace, the “New York Times“ commented.

The letter and the provocative drone strike may well boost morale in Ukraine, the newspaper wrote. Zelensky's move may also send a single addressee - Trump - a message about Putin's declining popularity. Or perhaps it will help fuel domestic discontent in Russia, concludes the “New York Times“.