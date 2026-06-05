Ukrainian sea drone explodes at Romanian port of Constanta

A sea drone exploded near the port in the city of Constanta, southeastern Romania, reports Digi 24 TV. According to initial information, there were no injuries, and the drone is believed to be Ukrainian and was carrying tens of kilograms of explosives on board. It is not clear how the drone reached the port, BTA reported.

The area around the port has been cordoned off, and teams of the Romanian police and gendarmerie are on site.

The object was spotted at around 5 a.m. local (and Bulgarian) time near the port's quays.

According to information from the television, interim Prime Minister Ilie Bologan and President Nikusor Dan were informed of the incident, and the Romanian Ministry of Interior will convene a press conference regarding the incident.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has sent a warning for the evacuation of the port through the Ro-Alert system.

According to television sources from the port of Constanta, the drone was stuck in a hydrotechnical facility a few hundred meters from the port's oil terminal.

The Ministry of National Defense of Romania, quoted by Digi 24, said the drone was "of the type used in the war in Ukraine" and self-detonated at around 10:30 a.m., causing no casualties.

The ministry's statement specified that the object was not part of the Romanian army's armament and had not participated in recent exercises organized by the Ministry of National Defense in the Black Sea region.