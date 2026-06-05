Russia carries out deadly attack in Kiev region

Four people were killed in a Russian drone strike on a food processing plant in the Kiev region, local administration chief Mykola Kalashnik said, as quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

The attack caused a fire in an administrative building on the premises of the plant and part of the structure was destroyed, Kalashnik wrote in a Telegram post.

“The enemy attacked a civilian food processing plant. People who were simply doing their jobs at the time,“ he added.

Kalashnik also said seven people were injured in the attack, and two were believed to be buried under the rubble.

Emergency services said they were conducting a rescue operation at the scene. They posted photos showing a huge hole in a building and firefighters putting out flames.

One of the photos shows a sign with the name of a local dairy that produces baby formula.