Zelensky to Putin: This War is Your Personal Decision

In an open letter to Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a personal meeting with the Russian head of state. Zelensky ruled out Kiev and Moscow as a place to hold negotiations. He cited Switzerland, Turkey or an Arab country as alternatives.

"Ukraine proposes to end this war through direct dialogue between you and us. I propose a meeting," Zelensky wrote in the letter published on the website of the Ukrainian presidential administration.

As a first step, Zelensky proposed a truce along the current front line, to be observed by the United States. This could be followed by an exchange of prisoners on the principle of "all for all" and the return of civilians and children "kidnapped during the war". According to Zelensky, representatives of Europe and the United States should also participate in the negotiations as possible guarantors.

"A war without a real reason"

The majority of Russians are tired of Ukrainian missile and drone strikes, inflation and fuel shortages and are ready for peace, Zelensky explains. "This war is your personal decision - a war without a real reason. This is how history will remember it."

The Ukrainian president also writes: "But we in Ukraine do not want a permanent war. We know very well that life without war is infinitely better. That is exactly what we want. I am convinced that the majority of Russians would also react positively to this - and you know it."

"We are receiving support. You are getting sanctions."

If the Russian president does not come to the conclusion that it is time to end the war, Ukraine will continue to fight for its existence. And this could threaten Putin's power, the letter also says. "This is a fact of Russian history that you are well aware of: when Russia gets tired, change is coming."

Ukraine has united many people around the world who are on its side. And Ukraine has found the necessary weapons and funding. "We are getting support. You are getting sanctions. And it will remain so for a long time to come," Zelensky wrote.

Kremlin did not comment on the content of the letter

The letter was released during a press conference by Putin to selected international journalists at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the content of the letter. "President Putin said that Zelensky can come to Moscow if he wants to talk", Peskov said. In his letter, and on several occasions before, Zelensky has rejected Moscow as a venue for negotiations.

During the economic forum, Putin commented on the war against Ukraine, which began in late February 2022, noting that the facts on the front speak for themselves. The Russian army, which is attacking along the entire front, is constantly making territorial gains, he said.

Since the end of 2025, the pace of the Russian offensive has slowed. According to current data, Ukraine managed to regain territory in May. In addition, according to data from Ukraine and Western allies, the number of soldiers killed on the Russian side has long exceeded the number of new recruits to the Russian army. Putin, however, did not mention a word about the losses of the Russian army.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the Russian armed forces were facing difficulties, citing as an example the Ukrainian drone attacks on energy and military facilities in St. Petersburg shortly before the start of the economic forum. "Russia has air defense. Yes, we need to improve it. Yes, we need to strengthen it. And we will do it," he said.

Putin insists on control of Lugansk and Donetsk

The Russian president said he was ready for dialogue with Europe to end the war. However, only neutral "people" who can be trusted would be suitable as mediators, he said. At the same time, as a condition for peace with Kiev, Putin does not give up his demand for full Russian control over the Donetsk and Lugansk territories, which according to international law belong to Ukraine.

He also indicated that the basis for a possible agreement with Kiev would be the agreements reached last year with the US president in Alaska. "Of course, we are ready and want to reach an agreement with Ukraine by peaceful means, and on the basis of what President Trump and I talked about in Anchorage." However, what exactly the two discussed in August 2025 was not disclosed. So far, Kiev has categorically rejected the cession of territories.

Trump welcomes a meeting between Putin and Zelensky

Asked about Volodymyr Zelensky's letter to journalists at the White House, Donald Trump said that it would be good for a meeting between Putin and Zelensky to take place.

Since last year, Washington has been pushing for Russia and Ukraine to sign a peace treaty in the war that began in 2022. Currently, US-brokered negotiations are practically frozen due to the war in Iran.

ARD