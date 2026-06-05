Worsening air leak! Emergency evacuation of astronauts from the ISS is being prepared

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have been ordered by NASA to shelter in their spacecraft and prepare for a possible evacuation, reports "Reuters".

The reason is that a Russian crew is trying to fix a worsening air leak in their part of the orbital laboratory.

The four astronauts of NASA's Crew-12 mission to the station - two Americans, a Frenchman and a Russian - received orders from NASA's control center at 9:04 a.m. Eastern time on Monday to enter their Crew Dragon spacecraft, docked with the station, and put on spacesuits in case the air leak forced an emergency evacuation, a NASA official said.

NASA and the Russian space agency "Roscosmos" - the two main operators of the station - have been arguing for months about the cause and potential solutions to small air leaks aboard the Russian service module "Zvezda" - a key structure of the laboratory the size of a football field.

The air leak had been relatively minor in recent months, but on Monday it escalated from half a kilogram of air a day to two kilograms, said a senior NASA official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.