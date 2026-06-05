Lebanese Prime Minister Urges Tehran: Stop Using Us as a Tool to Apply Pressure in Negotiations with Trump

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam urged Iran today to stop using his country as a tool to apply pressure in negotiations with the United States to end the war in the Middle East, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"If I could say one thing to Iran, it would be this: have mercy on our south, stop using it (. . .) as a tool to apply pressure for better terms in your negotiations," the Lebanese leader said at a press conference.

Tehran Insists Any Possible Agreement with Washington Should Include a Cessation of Fighting in Lebanon, Where Israel is Fighting the Pro-Iranian Hezbollah Movement.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun accused Iran of using his country as a bargaining chip in its conflict with the United States and Israel, DPA reported.

"They are using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in their talks with the United States," Aoun told the American television network CNN, describing this as "unacceptable".

Aoun also said that Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem does not represent the Lebanese people.

The UN today renewed its appeal for donations for Lebanon, asking for nearly $640 million within six months for the country, which has suffered serious damage from the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Shiite movement "Hezbollah".