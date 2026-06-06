US President Donald Trump was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre, one of the highest honors of the Jerusalem Orthodox Church (GOC). It was presented to him personally by Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem and All Palestine, who was visiting Washington.

„This award, one of the highest honors of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, has a deep spiritual significance associated with the Church of the Holy Sepulchre,“ the press service of the Greek Orthodox Church stated.

Theophilos III drew Trump's attention to the difficult situation of Christians in the Holy Land and discussed with him the issue of maintaining a true Christian presence in the region and the preservation of holy places.

„During the conversation, the topics of restrictions affecting both Muslims and Christians in the Holy Land, regarding access to places of worship and the observance of religious rites, were also touched upon,“ the press service of the patriarchal church reported. The recent restrictions imposed by the Israeli authorities in Jerusalem, which hinder the access of worshippers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, were discussed.

The participants in the meeting also discussed “preserving freedom of religion, guaranteeing the right to perform religious rites and preserving the sanctity of holy places for all faiths“. As the statement points out, this “reflects the deep spiritual and historical roots of the Christian community in the region“.