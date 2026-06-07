For another day, there were protests in Albania against the construction of a luxury resort in part of a nature reserve by a company owned by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Activists and locals gathered in the Narta Lagoon area, and later thousands took to the streets of Tirana for the largest rally to date against the project.

People have been protesting in the capital for a week against the construction of the 4 billion euro resort in the lagoon area and on Sazan Island, a former military base and part of the "Karaburun-Sazan" nature reserve, home to various bird species.

The disgruntled carried posters with the inscriptions "Ivanka, go away!", in reference to Kushner's wife Ivanka Trump, and "Albania is not for sale".

Prime Minister Edi Rama downplayed the protests, saying there was no reason to worry and that the project was about to be approved. According to him, leading experts are involved in the planning, and the goal is to create something unique.