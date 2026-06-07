Merz: Germany has the strength and resources for a new economic upswing

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz demonstrated confidence that his government can lead the country out of economic difficulties and implement the promised reforms.

At the Christian Democratic Union party congress in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, he said that Germany has the strength and resources for a new economic upswing.

The statement comes against the backdrop of weak economic results, delayed changes and low ratings of the ruling coalition between the CDU/CSU and the Social Democrats. However, Merz assured that his cabinet is united and capable of overcoming the current difficulties.

According to the Chancellor, digitalization, reducing bureaucracy and investments in infrastructure will help Germany once again be among the leading economies in the world. He outlined a vision for a country with a modern transport network, secure energy supplies, fast data exchange and strong defence capabilities.

In his speech, Merz also made reference to Angela Merkel's famous statement from the migration crisis in 2015. "We will manage", the chancellor said and urged Germans to believe more in their own capabilities.

He also stressed the importance of the upcoming regional elections in Saxony-Anhalt, Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. According to him, what is at stake is not only the future of the individual states, but also the ability of the political centre to solve the country's problems.

Merz pointed to East Germany as an example of successful transformation after reunification and said that future economic growth requires more investment, innovation and openness to the world, not isolation.