Pope Leo XIV urges world leaders not to divide nations in front of 500,000 in Madrid

Pope Leo XIV has urged world leaders not to divide nations with messages. In his first speech during his visit to Spain, the head of the Roman Catholic Church defended the need for culture and free and quality education.

More than 130,000 faithful welcomed Pope Leo XIV in Madrid. After waiting for hours on the streets and sidewalks, people loudly applauded the Holy Father as the popemobile passed by.

Leo XIV's short trip ended at the Zarzuela Palace - the official royal residence in Madrid. There, in addition to King Felipe VI and his wife Letizia, 250 guests awaited him, including senior statesmen, opposition leaders, the entire diplomatic corps and representatives of the Catholic Church in Spain.

Before them, the Pope delivered one of the most powerful speeches since the beginning of his pontificate, addressed primarily to Spain, but also including explicit appeals to leaders of countries beyond its borders. Leo XIV called for national reconciliation and urged the nation to abandon "divisive and polarizing narratives about its social reality and history" and to avoid identity politics.

Later, Pope Leo XIV led a prayer vigil in the Plaza de Lima in Madrid, which, according to authorities, gathered 500,000 people. The Holy Father warned young people that they could encounter many scams on social networks. He urged them to seek the truth and be human.

The second day of the Pope's visit to Spain will begin with a mass in the capital's Plaza de Cibeles, followed by a meeting with representatives of the Augustinian Order.