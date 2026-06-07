Reuters: Washington plans to give its Gulf allies access to Iranian assets

The Washington administration intends to provide its Gulf allies with access to Iranian assets to compensate for the damage that the Islamic Republic may cause them, Reuters reported.

According to the agency's sources, “The United States will provide Iranian assets to its Gulf allies to support, repair and mitigate future damage that Iran may cause“.

The message states that the United States will consider using Iranian assets “to cover the damage already caused“. US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant has instructed experts to assess the extent of the damage Iran has caused to the aforementioned countries. The specific Iranian assets were not specified.

The US military has shot down two Iranian drones, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

“Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian suicide drones that were threatening international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,“ the command said in a statement.