The Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAV) have carried out massive drone and artillery attacks on civilian objects and infrastructure in the Belgorod region and other Russian regions over the past 24 hours, with civilians reported killed and injured.

According to local authorities and the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked the region a total of 69 times in the past 24 hours. Two civilians have died. One man was killed in the town of Shebekino after a drone hit his personal car, and the second died when a UAV hit a company in the settlement of Otradovsky. Seven other people were injured in different districts.

Early on the morning of June 7, officials reported a 12-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries to her eyes, legs and arms after a Ukrainian drone attacked a car in the village of Oktyabrsky.

Dozens of artillery shells, aircraft, MLRS and FPV drones were used. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized more than 80 drones over this area alone. Dozens of residential buildings, commercial buildings, agricultural equipment and critical infrastructure were damaged in 11 districts of the region.

During the same period, the attacks spread deep into Russian territory, affecting several other areas. According to Russian authorities, a similar drone strike on a car in the Bryansk region injured five people, including four children.

An attack was also recorded in the area of the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where debris from a downed drone fell onto the roadway and broke the windows of a passing taxi.

Air defense systems were also activated on the approaches to Moscow, as well as in the Leningrad region, where dozens of enemy aircraft were reported to have been neutralized last night.