The situation on the front line in Ukraine is characterized by a significant slowdown and stagnation of the Russian spring-summer offensive, with Ukrainian forces largely managing to stabilize their positions.

The war is entering a new phase, dominated by massive air strikes, a technological race with drones, and a strategic logistical blockade by Kiev.

Russian attempts to expand the buffer zone around the international border around Liptsy and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region have been halted with no confirmed new progress. Russian forces are stepping up attacks on logistical infrastructure, particularly the R-46 highway between Kharkiv and Sumy, to hamper supplies to Ukrainian positions.

Limited tactical successes are being recorded for the Ukrainian army, which has managed to make some progress in the Pokrovsk area. The Russian advance towards Liman and Borova is stalling due to a lack of operational reserves and heavy losses, which analysts have likened to the failed Russian campaign of 2022.

Positions near Zaporizhia and Kherson on the Southern Front remain static. Russian attempts to penetrate and storm in the direction of Gulyaipole and Orikhiv have not led to significant territorial changes.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have switched to a large-scale campaign to isolate the battlefield. Using a combination of medium-range drones and long-range systems, Ukraine is methodically destroying Russian lines of communication and supply (GLOCs). Numerous targets in the rear and on the territory of the Russian Federation have been hit (including oil bases in the Leningrad Region and targets in St. Petersburg).

This pressure has led to a serious fuel shortage in the occupied territories and kilometer-long queues in the area of the Kerch Bridge in Crimea.

The battlefield is extremely saturated with unmanned aerial vehicles, with Russia having dramatically increased the scale of its production with the aim of reaching over 7 million FPV drones by 2026.

In response, Ukraine has adjusted its tactics, prioritizing the use of specialized interceptor drones that successfully neutralize Russian reconnaissance and strike UAVs at low altitude.

Despite the enormous exhaustion and warnings from his financial experts about the overheating of the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to maintain record high levels of military spending. Moscow rejects diplomatic solutions that do not meet its initial territorial claims, while Ukraine relies on Western aid and new technological advantages to maintain parity on the battlefield.