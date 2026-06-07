Finnish Prime Minister: There is a solution to the US claims to Greenland

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that a solution has been found to the US claims to Greenland.

“At the beginning of this year, our goal was to try to control the situation and find a way out of the situation at that time“, he said in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung. “I believe we have succeeded.“

He said that resolving the issue is possible through trilateral negotiations between Greenland, Denmark and the US or by strengthening security measures in the Arctic. Stubb noted that the relevant provisions for strengthening security measures could be included in the final document of the NATO summit in Ankara in July. The politician added that work is being done on both fronts.

On January 31, the US administration announced the start of negotiations on the future ownership of Greenland and expressed hope for a good deal for both the US and Europe. According to the American side, progress has already been made. The current US leadership has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the US. The United States previously offered to purchase the island, and in March 2025 expressed confidence that it could be annexed.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

On June 3, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States was successfully negotiating with Denmark and Greenland on the use of the island's territory for missile defense purposes.