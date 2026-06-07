Israel strikes Beirut suburb, Iran threatens to tame the mad dog tonight

Iran will respond decisively and “painfully“ to the Israeli army's attack on the southern suburb of Beirut - Dahiya.

This was stated on the social network X by Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament.

He believes that “this mad dog must be punished and put in its place“.

“Look at the sky over the occupied territories tonight“, wrote the Iranian parliamentarian.

Today, the Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on the southern suburb of Beirut – Dahiya, striking Hezbollah command centers and infrastructure in response to rocket fire into northern Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the attack in direct response to rockets fired from Lebanon into the Iftah and Ramot Naftali areas earlier in the day.

The National reported that at least two people were killed and 11 others were wounded in the attack.Witnesses reported heavy damage to residential buildings in the densely populated Shiite neighborhood.

The attack undermines a fragile ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States. Hezbollah categorically rejects the disarmament conditions, demanding a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon. Reaction from Iran: Representatives of Tehran described the strikes on the Lebanese capital as a “red line“ and threatened retaliatory action on Israeli territory.

Previously, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem stated that the movement did not agree to the terms of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

On the night of June 4, the US State Department published the text of a joint statement by Israel and Lebanon on the ceasefire. The document states that the meeting of representatives of the two countries took place on June 2 and 3, with the mediation of Washington.

According to the document, Israel and Lebanon have no hostile intentions towards each other and intend to work towards achieving a comprehensive agreement for peace and security.