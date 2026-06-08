Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Israel strikes military targets in Iran

Israel strikes military targets in Iran

Explosions heard in Tehran, other Iranian cities

Jun 8, 2026 06:03 63

Israel strikes military targets in Iran - 1
BTA BTA

Explosions were heard this morning in the Iranian capital Tehran, as well as in Tabriz and Isfahan, Reuters reported, citing Iranian media.

The Israeli army later said it had struck military targets in western and central Iran, hours after Iran fired a "salvo" of missiles at Israeli targets in response to an attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut yesterday.

"The Israeli air force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terrorist regime in western and central Iran," the army said in a brief statement.