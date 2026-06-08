At least eight dead after powerful earthquake in the Philippines

At least eight people have died in a strong earthquake in the Philippines, Reuters reports, citing data from the Civil Defense, BTA reports.

Earlier, one victim was reported in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, as well as significant material damage.

After the earthquake, a tsunami warning was declared in Indonesia and Japan. Authorities in both countries ordered a partial evacuation of the population from coastal areas.

The alert in Indonesia was later canceled, Agence France-Presse reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center indicated, quoted by the Associated Press, that the danger of tidal waves in the region has largely passed.

The Philippines is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire - the most seismically active region on Earth. Earthquakes are often recorded in the country, some of which have severe consequences.