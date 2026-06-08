Israel and Iran exchange strikes on key military and industrial sites

The deputy governor for security affairs of Iran's Khuzestan province said that Israel had attacked the Qaroun petrochemical plant, located near the southwestern Iranian city of Mahshahr, and that parts of the facility were damaged, Reuters reported, BTA reports.

The information was also confirmed by Israel. “The Israeli air force recently hit several targets in the Mahshahr petrochemical complex“, an Israeli army statement quoted by Agence France-Presse said.

Meanwhile, Iran said it had hit the Israeli military bases “Nevatim“ and “Tel Nof“ in a series of retaliatory strikes that Tehran says are unprecedented in scale since the start of the ceasefire announced two months ago.

“The operation was carried out in response to the Zionist regime's missile attack (…) on several radar stations in three different locations“ in Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement, quoted by AFP.