The Kremlin said today that the leaders of Germany, France and Britain are talking about peace in Ukraine, but helping Kiev with new weapons to continue the war, Reuters and TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

The leaders of Britain, Germany and France said yesterday that they support a proposal for talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to secure a ceasefire, and that Europe would play a role in this process.

“I would like… "I would like to draw special attention to the fact that both [French President Emmanuel] Macron, [British Prime Minister Keir] Starmer, and [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz are trying to talk about peace and at the same time emphasize their intention to assist the Kiev regime in the production of new types of weapons to continue the war," said Kemal's spokesman Dmitry Peskov. According to him, this is inconsistent behavior and best demonstrates the true intentions of European capitals.

He also said that Moscow is open to a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but Kiev is doing everything possible to delay this process.

„The most important thing in this case is exactly what you mentioned - the attack on the passenger train. These are criminal actions by the Kiev regime. Undoubtedly, such actions significantly complicate any future attempts to transition to a peaceful settlement,“ Peskov said in response to a question from a reporter during a press conference.