Russia attacks Kharkiv region: Five killed in Chuguev city, 15 injured and fires in regional center

On the night of June 9, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv region. Chuguev and Kharkiv were hit, with deaths, injuries, fires and destruction reported, UNIAN reported.

Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov and Chuguev Mayor Galina Minaeva reported on the attacks.

Five people were killed in the city of Chuguev and three were injured. The victims include two men (aged 50 and 70) and two women (aged 70 and 22), there is no information about the latter.

Eight multi-family residential buildings and more than ten private homes were hit. Rescuers and other emergency services are working at the scene of the incident.

In Kharkiv, drone strikes were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnogorsk districts of the city. The attack led to the ignition of at least ten cars, and a fire also broke out on the roof of a municipal enterprise. According to preliminary data, at least fifteen people were injured - among them two girls aged 11 and 16, as well as a one-year-old boy. Among the injured were two employees of a municipal enterprise on duty.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a drone hit the roof of a five-story residential building. The blast wave shattered windows in a neighboring building.

Emergency and medical personnel are working at the scene. Authorities have urged residents to stay in shelters due to the threat of further attacks, as drones continue to be spotted over the city.