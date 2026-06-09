US President Donald Trump has hinted that Washington and Tehran could reach a deal in the next two weeks.

“We're negotiating right now and they want a very good deal, they're willing to give us everything. They're willing to give up their nuclear weapons“, the US leader said at an event in support of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

“I think we're winning, but we have to win in the next two weeks“, Trump continued. "It will be a complete victory and it will happen very soon, and oil prices will immediately fall," he added.

The US president told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he could be left without support in the event of an escalation with Iran.

According to the American leader in an interview with Axios, Israeli leaders notified the US administration of the planned strikes against Iran shortly before they were carried out, and the prime minister guaranteed that they would be limited. Trump claims that representatives of at least five Middle Eastern countries have approached him with requests to influence Israel.

"I said: 'Bibi, you have to be careful, otherwise you will be left all alone very soon,'" the American leader said. According to his version of events, on June 8, Iranian officials contacted members of the US administration and expressed their willingness to cease the strikes if Israel was willing to do the same.