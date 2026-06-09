The United States will continue to seek a deal with Iran, including on its nuclear program, regardless of Israel's position on the issue, said US Vice President J. D. Vance.

„We can reach a long-term agreement on Iran's nuclear program. Israel may or may not like it, but we fundamentally believe that it is in the interest of the United States. So we will continue to pursue that,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

Tehran’s strict compliance with the terms of the agreement with the United States will be one of the most important indicators of its success, the vice president said.

“I think the president believes we need to verify the implementation of the deal. Certainly one of the most important things by which we can determine whether this agreement is successful is not what the Iranians write on paper, but their actual compliance with the terms of the agreement that we reached,” he said. “I think that's very important.“

The midterm elections in the United States this fall will be a challenge for Republicans and the results could be negative for the ruling party, said Jay D. Vance.

“Midterm elections are always very difficult for the ruling party. If you look at history, even if the country is doing very well, the midterm elections turn out to be very bad for the country or for the ruling party“, he said in an interview with Fox News.

At the same time, the US vice president said that he sees a chance for a positive result for Republicans in the fact that the US president “has fulfilled many key promises made during the campaign“, as well as in the inability of Democrats, in his opinion, to nominate the right people to win the American vote.

The US midterm elections will be held on November 3. One-third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives are up for re-election. Both houses of Congress are currently under Republican control.