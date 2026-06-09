Trump proposes Senate confirm Todd Blanch as attorney general

US President Donald Trump has proposed that the Senate confirm acting attorney general Todd Blanch as attorney general.

The announcement was made on the White House website.

Blanch's nomination to head the Department of Justice, which functions as the U.S. attorney's office, has been sent to the Senate. To be confirmed, Blanch must first be supported by the Senate Judiciary Committee and then by the full House of Representatives.

Trump appointed Blanch as acting attorney general on April 2, after confirming Pam Bondi's resignation as head of the department.

„The New York Times“ reported that the main reason for Bondi's resignation was the way she handled the publication of documents related to the case of convicted financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.