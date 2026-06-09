Warning from Germany: World order is collapsing

Four German peace research institutes have warned that the rules-based world order is “collapsing“, DPA reported, BTA reported.

“Democracies are under pressure all over the world“, said conflict researcher Konrad Scheter during the presentation of the annual “Peace Report“.

“Both their number and quality are declining worldwide“, Scheter said, adding that “at the same time, the rules-based order is collapsing“.

The report states that the UN is in deep crisis, with rivalry between major powers blocking decision-making, especially in the Security Council security. The world body's work is also being undermined by funding cuts.

However, there is no viable alternative to the UN, the report's authors say. They call on the German government to work with medium-sized and smaller countries to fight for stable funding and reforms.

The period between 2021 and 2024 marks the most violent phase since the end of the Cold War, according to the report. It says 61 armed conflicts were recorded in 36 countries, and the number of displaced people worldwide rose to more than 120 million in April 2025.

Governments are behaving like warlords, violating international rules and using violence to assert their interests, the report says. This is particularly evident in the interventions of the US, Russia and Israel, but also in the actions of Pakistan, Turkey, Ethiopia and the Gulf monarchies.

German institutes warn that cuts in international aid are increasing instability in vulnerable countries and hindering effective conflict prevention.

According to them, reliable security guarantees, rules in line with international law, a controlled approach to sanctions and the creation of stable state structures are needed to ensure peace.