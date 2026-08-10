Ankara: Putin may use nuclear weapons if he finds himself in a dead end

Russia may use nuclear weapons if it finds itself in a dead end. This opinion was expressed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, quoted by Nexta.

According to him, if the war spreads from the front line to Russia's rear and the situation becomes existential for Moscow, the Kremlin may resort to the last option. "During my visit to Russia, it seemed that this issue could be raised, as there was talk that society wanted something like this," Fidan said.

According to him, the topic has already been discussed with Western partners, who Fidan explained are aware of this.

"This is a dangerous situation. "Everything that people say will not happen, eventually happens," the Turkish Foreign Minister added.

The Minister stressed that the international community must intervene with all necessary means and stop the war, as it is expanding both geographically and in terms of its goals and methods.

We recall that it became clear that Ukraine has purchased 70 M39 ATACMS ballistic missiles from Turkey, 12 M270 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) capable of firing GMLRS and ATACMS missiles, and tens of thousands of cluster munitions. Deliveries are expected to begin immediately after the 15-day Congressional review period expires. The weapons will be delivered through Turkish, Bulgarian and American defense and logistics companies acting as authorized exporters.