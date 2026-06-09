Trump was booed by the crowd in New York at the third game of the NBA finals

US President Donald Trump was booed by the crowd last night at the third game of the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals in New York, DPA reported, BTA reported.

Boys and jeers rained down from the crowd when the president's face briefly appeared on the big screens in the hall as he gave a military salute during the performance of the US national anthem before the start of the game between the “New York Knicks“ and “San Antonio Spurs“, Reuters reported.

The booing stopped when the American flag appeared on the screens, and the spectators applauded the appearance of the “New York Knicks“ players, of whom the 79-year-old Trump is a fan. He was invited to the final in New York by the owner of the „New York Knicks“ and „Madison Square Garden“ James Dolan.

According to the National Basketball Association, Trump is the first sitting US president to attend an NBA finals game.

Since returning to the White House last year, Trump has attended a number of major sporting events such as the „Super Bowl“ in 2025 and a match at the „US Open“ tennis tournament, DPA notes.