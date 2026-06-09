"We coordinated our next steps: Zelensky held a phone conversation with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, after midnight, that he had a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported, quoted by BTA.

Zelensky reported on the conversation on the communication application "Telegram".

"We discussed again the key points of our conversation the day before in London and coordinated our next steps," Zelensky wrote.

The two leaders also discussed the Ukrainian president's conversation with US President Donald Trump's envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Zelensky called for all available opportunities to be used to strengthen diplomacy and end the war on Russia vs. Ukraine.