Russia shot down 140 Ukrainian drones last night

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 140 drones last night over Russian regions and over the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said today, quoted by TASS, BTA reported.

"Tonight, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 140 Ukrainian unmanned aircraft of the aircraft type over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol and Tula regions, as well as over the Moscow region, (. . .) and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas", the Russian military department said in a statement.

It was reported to have shot down drones over the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula.